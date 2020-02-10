NBT Bank N A NY Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 150,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 269,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 141,731 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,321,257. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

