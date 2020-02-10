NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several research firms recently commented on NCR. Stephens began coverage on NCR in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research began coverage on NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get NCR alerts:

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NCR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,060,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,944,000 after buying an additional 33,918 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of NCR by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 54,341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NCR by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.24. 817,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. NCR has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.11 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. NCR had a return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NCR will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.