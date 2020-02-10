Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NEOG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.54. 38,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,322. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.35. Neogen has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 8,031 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $559,359.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,544.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $2,089,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,650 shares of company stock worth $12,876,712. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 42.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 34,015 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 96,085 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 12.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.