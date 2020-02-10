NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

NESTLE S A/S stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $111.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,471. The company has a market cap of $341.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.55. NESTLE S A/S has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

NESTLE S A/S Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.