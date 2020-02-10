NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Shares Up 0.9%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.63, 8,967 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 15,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.71% of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.