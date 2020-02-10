New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on New Fortress Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,936.00. Also, Director C. William Griffin purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $194,760.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 433,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 274,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 426.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $16.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. On average, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Analyst Recommendations for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit