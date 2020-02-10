New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on New Fortress Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,936.00. Also, Director C. William Griffin purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $194,760.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 433,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 274,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 426.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $16.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. On average, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.