New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $575,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Insiders have sold a total of 19,327 shares of company stock worth $1,316,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 905.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 44.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,500. New Relic has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

