New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $513.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,275,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,800 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of The Coca-Cola worth $513,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.75. 5,301,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,856,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $59.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.