Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NMRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NMRK opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Newmark Group by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 664.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

