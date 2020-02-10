Newport Trust Co Has $169.17 Million Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Newport Trust Co decreased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 67,951 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for about 0.5% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.59% of State Street worth $169,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in State Street by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,158. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.14. 1,599,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.93.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

