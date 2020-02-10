Newport Trust Co Has $66.78 Million Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Newport Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 872,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,336 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned about 1.45% of Ashland Global worth $66,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 30,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.89.

Shares of ASH stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $79.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $81.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

In related news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,894.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,860.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

