Newport Trust Co Invests $43.04 Million in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,703,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,042,000. Newport Trust Co owned about 3.40% of Triumph Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 380.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 188.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 448.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE TGI traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $23.03. 470,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,175. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.84. Triumph Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

