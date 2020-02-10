Newport Trust Co Sells 192,740 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Newport Trust Co decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,596,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192,740 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy makes up about 3.5% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned 3.05% of Sempra Energy worth $1,302,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,257,000 after acquiring an additional 672,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 851,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,928,000 after buying an additional 217,617 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,969,000 after buying an additional 166,998 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after purchasing an additional 93,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,539,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,340. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $113.23 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

