Newport Trust Co Sells 208,902 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Newport Trust Co decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,906,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208,902 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up about 0.8% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.62% of Capital One Financial worth $299,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 156,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 847,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,244,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,099,000 after purchasing an additional 173,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

COF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.95. 1,433,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.24. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.77.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $357,886.54. Insiders have sold a total of 217,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,176,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

