NEXT Market Cap Reaches $29.57 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One NEXT token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00007461 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a market capitalization of $29.57 million and $441,968.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00748730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034834 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

