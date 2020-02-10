NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,376,000 after purchasing an additional 319,918 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,409,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,938 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 511,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,098,000 after purchasing an additional 116,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.07.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,111. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.41. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $181.02 and a 12-month high of $271.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

