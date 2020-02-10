NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.74. 1,894,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,111. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.41. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $181.02 and a 12-month high of $271.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.07.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.