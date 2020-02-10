Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,295,141 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 28,485 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nike were worth $232,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,393,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $546,443,000 after buying an additional 128,067 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,797,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $450,616,000 after buying an additional 45,829 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nike by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,874,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,977,000 after buying an additional 477,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Nike by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,360,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $221,604,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $154.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.49. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

