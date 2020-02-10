NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.71

Shares of NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and traded as low as $3.32. NL Industries shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 405 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $165.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.64.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NL Industries by 1,689.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,073 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NL Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 4,505.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NL Industries (NYSE:NL)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

