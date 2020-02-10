Nomura Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $32.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price raised by Nomura from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. 22,968,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,264,176. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75. Pinterest has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $36.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 120.14% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $1,286,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,183,677.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,531.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9,401.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605,750 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,709.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,805 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 486.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,402 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,986 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $49,705,000. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

