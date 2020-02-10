Norbord (TSE:OSB) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.37

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$42.37 and last traded at C$42.26, with a volume of 296024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.77.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Norbord from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -58.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.16.

In related news, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total value of C$700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$955,220.

About Norbord (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

