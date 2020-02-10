Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) is Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust makes up 3.9% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $15,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.06. The stock had a trading volume of 535,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,804. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $83.95 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,671 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

