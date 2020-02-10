NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 571,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $176,143,000 after acquiring an additional 358,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,555,000 after acquiring an additional 284,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA traded up $11.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,213,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,427. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $259.50. The company has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Edward Jones started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.31.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.