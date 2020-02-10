Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight. The company’s product consists of Obalon balloon system, the first swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide progressive and sustained weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of OBLN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. 18,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,519. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -4.63.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $2.89. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 607.48% and a negative return on equity of 228.96%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Obalon Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Plovanic purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,297.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBLN. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Obalon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 269,582 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Obalon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Obalon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Obalon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

