Obyte Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,224.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for $26.63 or 0.00270951 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Obyte has a market cap of $19.68 million and $5,224.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Obyte has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.36 or 0.03595766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00253593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00137420 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,229 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

