OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) Stock Price Up 5.9%

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:OHRP) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.28, approximately 133,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 240,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16.

About OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP)

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a development stage pharmaceutical company. The company intends to merge with NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc that focuses on advancing NeuBase's peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology platform for the development of therapies to address severe and currently untreatable diseases caused by genetic mutations.

