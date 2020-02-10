Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $88.90

Old Mutual Ltd (LON:OMU) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.90 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 88.96 ($1.17), with a volume of 573760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.96 ($1.17).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71.

About Old Mutual (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual Limited provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

