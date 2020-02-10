Olin (NYSE:OLN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Olin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Olin has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.46.

Olin stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 200,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,088. Olin has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. Olin’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Olin by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 29,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Olin by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $63,189,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Olin by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

