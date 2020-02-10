Omnia Family Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,997. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.19 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

