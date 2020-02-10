Omnia Family Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.04.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.48. 3,757,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,965,928. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.29. The firm has a market cap of $397.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

