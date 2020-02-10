Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $715,000 Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,460,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,349,000 after acquiring an additional 127,553 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,307,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,060,000 after acquiring an additional 119,662 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,063,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,280,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Altria Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,777,000 after acquiring an additional 613,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $46.30. 3,529,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,869,214. The company has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.