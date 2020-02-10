On Deck Capital (ONDK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ONDK opened at $4.06 on Monday. On Deck Capital has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $296.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONDK shares. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on On Deck Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. On Deck Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

