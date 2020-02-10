Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 93,761 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,761 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $55,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $313.79. 2,269,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,546. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $314.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.73.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $2,861,340 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

