Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,520 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $17,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,682,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,673,000 after buying an additional 922,387 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,410,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,075,000 after buying an additional 695,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,635,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,484,000 after buying an additional 303,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,166,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,200,000 after buying an additional 1,376,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,317,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,241. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

