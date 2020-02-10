Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $16.39 Million Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 240.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $572.28. 506,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $579.08 and a 200 day moving average of $556.34. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $410.35 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.52.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

