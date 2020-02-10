Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $19.86 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,120 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $19,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,599 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,800,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,027,000 after purchasing an additional 900,445 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,679,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,634,484. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

