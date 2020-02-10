Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $22.31 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,997 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 581,352 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 291,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,104,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,458,021. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

