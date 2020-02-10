Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $31.34 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 73,573 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $31,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.42. 4,072,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average is $55.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.