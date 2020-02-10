Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $35.30 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,162 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 0.5% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $35,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $73.25. 8,751,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,811,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

