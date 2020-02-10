Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,495 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $24,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,909,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $104.73 and a 1-year high of $150.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.95.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $6,337,390 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

