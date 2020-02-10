Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,421 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Danaher by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after buying an additional 365,772 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 179.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after buying an additional 360,427 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 2,153.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 229,851 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Danaher by 83.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 494,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after buying an additional 224,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,194,000 after buying an additional 212,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,509 shares of company stock valued at $39,626,749. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.99. 1,661,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,653. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.61. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.08 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

