Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 39,033 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,229 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 39,033 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $87.53. 7,059,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,467,467. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

