O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Stephens

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target cut by Stephens from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.13. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $349.71 and a one year high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,365. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

