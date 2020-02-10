Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

OEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, insider Stinson Terry 1,672,621 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. 400,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $924.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

