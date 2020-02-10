Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE ORN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. 148,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,960. The company has a market capitalization of $133.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Orion Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

