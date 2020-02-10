OVCODE Price Hits $0.0188 (OVC)

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. OVCODE has a total market capitalization of $827,175.00 and $2,189.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OVCODE token can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene. In the last seven days, OVCODE has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.54 or 0.03576849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00249322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00134504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002868 BTC.

OVCODE Profile

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,918,342 tokens. OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode . OVCODE’s official website is ovcode.com . OVCODE’s official message board is medium.com/@ovcode

Buying and Selling OVCODE

OVCODE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OVCODE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OVCODE using one of the exchanges listed above.

