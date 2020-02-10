Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) PT Raised to $11.00 at KeyCorp

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens-Illinois from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Owens-Illinois from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.62.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Owens-Illinois stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Owens-Illinois has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 47.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,614 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the second quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,798,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,580,000 after purchasing an additional 598,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.