Own Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.38 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar. Own has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Own token can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.89 or 0.03485563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00253624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034111 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00136062 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Own Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . Own’s official website is weown.com . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

Own Token Trading

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

