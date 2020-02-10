Palamina (CVE:PA) Shares Up 9.1%

Palamina (CVE:PA) shot up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, 55,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 209% from the average session volume of 17,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and a P/E ratio of -4.53.

About Palamina (CVE:PA)

Palamina Corp., through its subsidiary Palamina SA de C.V., focuses on the exploration of mineral deposits in Mexico, Canada, and Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Gaban, Coasa, Orco, Cori, Bendi gold projects located at south-eastern Peru; the Tinka iron oxide copper-gold project covering an area of 3,300 hectares located in southern Peru; and the El Santuario property covering an area of 1,372 hectares located in the Cardonal district, Hidalgo State, Mexico.

