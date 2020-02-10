Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $145.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $202.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.88 and a fifty-two week high of $145.72.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

